Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.72

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 29932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $231,072,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,966,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,787,000 after acquiring an additional 807,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

