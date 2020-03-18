Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$33,750.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,264,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,057,536.70.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 15,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50.

Shares of WCP opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.93.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

