Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.50

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 3076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

