$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

ATVI opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,226,000 after acquiring an additional 210,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,007,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.