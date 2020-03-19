$11.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $11.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.09 million and the highest is $12.43 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $5.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $58.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.12 million to $59.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.02 million, with estimates ranging from $89.24 million to $104.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

