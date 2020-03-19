18,968 Shares in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RLI by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in RLI by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in RLI by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

NYSE:RLI opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.79. RLI Corp has a 1-year low of $66.02 and a 1-year high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

