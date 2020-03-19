-$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will report ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.32) and the highest is ($1.93). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $12.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARNA. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a current ratio of 16.90. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480 in the last three months. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,393,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 208,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 171,144 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

