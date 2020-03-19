200 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

UTX opened at $79.40 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.