$29.22 Million in Sales Expected for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will report sales of $29.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $28.76 million. Fluidigm reported sales of $30.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year sales of $126.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.02 million to $128.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.05 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $145.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.18. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

