3,484 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.