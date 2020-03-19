3,492 Shares in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of Bancorp 34 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BCTF stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.40 and a beta of 0.68. Bancorp 34 Inc has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp 34 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

