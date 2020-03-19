4,583 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,501,000 after acquiring an additional 478,779 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,418,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

