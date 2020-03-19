4,600 Shares in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lawson Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 50,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lawson Products, Inc. has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $275.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. Insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

