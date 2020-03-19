64,449 Shares in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $8,816,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $3,958,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 190.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

