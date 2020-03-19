$959.27 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will announce $959.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $912.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Meritor posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

