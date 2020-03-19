Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $188.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.43.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. Accenture has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,995,000 after purchasing an additional 165,557 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,222,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550,509 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,072,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.