Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE: AAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.50.

3/12/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Advantage Oil & Gas had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAV opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.22. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.03.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

