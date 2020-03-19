Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $129.00 to $115.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Allegion traded as low as $84.26 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 542292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

