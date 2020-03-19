Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AOSL opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a P/E ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

