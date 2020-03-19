Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,097.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $769.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,393.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,324.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

