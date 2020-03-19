Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 20.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) fell 20.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.42, 759,634 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 704,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Specifically, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,831.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $428,500. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 177.78% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alphatec by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alphatec by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

