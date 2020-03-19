Analysts Anticipate Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $453.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $453.68 million and the lowest is $452.90 million. Dropbox reported sales of $385.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

DBX opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -127.08 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,489. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $31,160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $17,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 148,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.