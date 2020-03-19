Analysts Anticipate Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to report sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $7.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after buying an additional 2,711,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $6,568,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TS opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

