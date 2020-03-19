Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $7.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.18.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIMT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

AIMT stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 484,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Oxtoby bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,665 shares of company stock worth $128,292 and sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

