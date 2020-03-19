Analysts Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.16.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,370,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $141,579,000 after buying an additional 537,968 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

