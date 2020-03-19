Analysts Set Expectations for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $35,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

