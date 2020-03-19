Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $57.75 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 244772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,951,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

