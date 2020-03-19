Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $5.46. Apache shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 819,380 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $102,618,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $25,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apache by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,443,000 after acquiring an additional 209,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $99,801,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.52%.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

