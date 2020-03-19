Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Associated Banc Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Associated Banc Corp reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $75,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,075.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

