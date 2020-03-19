Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17. The company has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.