Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.44.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $269.17. The stock has a market cap of $1,106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

