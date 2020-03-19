Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,945 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $246.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.44.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.