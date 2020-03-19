Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Archrock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 288823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon T. Hall acquired 23,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,217 shares of company stock valued at $714,187. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.64.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

