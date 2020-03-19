Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of ACRE opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Arougheti bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 12,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $196,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,721.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 119.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

