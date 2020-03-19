Aritzia Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc (TSE:ATZ) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aritzia in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Aritzia’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$267.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$265.10 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$10.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$9.20 and a 12-month high of C$26.37.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

