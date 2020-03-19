Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post sales of $13.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.58 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $10.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $48.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.24 million to $48.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.88 million to $64.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other Aspen Group news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $108,750.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.89. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

