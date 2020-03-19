Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in AON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $155.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.57.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

