AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Shares Up 7.4% After Insider Buying Activity

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $927.02 and last traded at $913.92, approximately 437,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 308,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $851.33.

Specifically, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. UBS Group cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (down previously from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,237.80.

The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,048.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,124.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

