AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). AXT posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

AXTI stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 million, a PE ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

