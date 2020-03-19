B. Riley Comments on Asante Solutions Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Asante Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded Asante Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.32.

Asante Solutions stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Asante Solutions has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $25.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Asante Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,395,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Asante Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 590,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Asante Solutions by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 284,586 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Asante Solutions by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 476,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asante Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 79,562 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

