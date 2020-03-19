B. Riley Comments on Clipper Realty Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Clipper Realty in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CLPR opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Clipper Realty by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clipper Realty by 725.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

