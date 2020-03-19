B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 129,260 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 129,260 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $325,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 339,656 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $866,122.80.

On Wednesday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 718,343 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,363,348.47.

On Monday, March 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 100,465 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $396,836.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 90,060 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $779,019.00.

On Friday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 29,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $262,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $488.64.

RILY stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. B. Riley Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

