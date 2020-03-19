Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $837.56 Million Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $837,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in PPL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in PPL by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

