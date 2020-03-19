Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,855,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,528,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Honeywell International worth $1,390,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International stock opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.