Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,342,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,769 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for about 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $2,343,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 15.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5,804.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 474,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 466,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $218,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. The company has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

