Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.58% of Amphenol worth $1,470,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.70.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

