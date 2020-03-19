Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,782,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 340,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,195,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $562,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,611,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $509,222,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $167.87 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 11.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

