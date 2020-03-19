Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,259,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,951,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.35.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

