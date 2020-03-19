Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $34.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bank of New York Mellon traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 1184163 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

