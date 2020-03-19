Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WNS by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on WNS from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

WNS stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. WNS has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

